BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Meghna Bank Head of Retail Banking Md. Ariful Islam Choudhury and Star Cineplex Chairman Mahboob Rahman exchanging documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their organisations in presence of their officials at a ceremony held at the premises of the Star Cineplex SKS Tower Mohakhali in the city recently. Under the MoU, MGBL Credit and Debit Cardholders will enjoy 50pc Cashback on movie tickets at all branches of Star Cineplex. photo: BankGlobal Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat virtually inaugurating its 20th Foundation Training Course in the city recently. A total of 30 officers from head office and branches are taking part in this 22 day long programme. Among others principal of the institute Akhil Chandra Sarker and faculty member Abdul Mannan were present. In his speech The Managing Director advised the trainee officials to develop themselves to make the bank's services modern and time befitting. photo: Bank