Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:41 AM
bKash offers cashback up to Tk 50 upon saving bill information on app

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Customers can get cashback up to 50 Taka by saving bill information in bKash app while paying any utility bill including electricity, water, gas, internet, etc. through bKash, says a press release.
Customers can save their own or loved one's bill information in bKash app. They can check and pay any amount of bill as required. As a result, it will not be necessary to find the utility bill paper and type the account number every time. Bills can be paid easily by tapping 'My Saved Accounts' option from the 'Pay Bill' icon.
Through bKash, bills of prepaid and post paid connections of all electricity distribution companies, all WASA, most of the gas distribution companies and most of the major internet service providers across the countryand other bills like telephone bill of BTCL, cable TV bill, etc. can be easilypaid anytime from anywhere.
To make customers interested in this facility, bKash has brought an opportunity to get a cashback of 10 Taka by saving the bill information while paying the bill through bKash throughout February and March. Customers can get a total cashback of 50 Taka by saving the information of maximum 5 different bills. This offer can be availed by paying a minimum bill of 300 Taka. Once the bill is paid, the cashback will be sent to the customer's account within 3 working days. More details can be found on the website: https://www.bkash.com/save-bill-10tk.
In addition to bKash app, customers can also pay bills by dialing USSD code *247#.
For several service providers, there are video tutorials attached to bKash app on how to pay the bill. By watching the step by step video, customers can learn the bill payment method and pay the bill without any help.
The bill payment service has brought additional benefits to the customers who use prepaid meters to pay utility bills. Because, when the prepaid connection is cut off after running out of balance, customer gets the opportunity to resume the service immediately by paying bill through bKash and thus can ensureconsumption of uninterrupted service.


