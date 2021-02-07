Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Microsoft halts donations through 2022 to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

WASHINGTON , Feb 6: Microsoft Corp said on Friday it will suspend all donations by its political action committee (PAC) through 2022 to all US lawmakers who voted to object to the certification of Joe Biden's election as president.
The software maker will also suspend contributions through the same period for state officials and organizations who supported objections or suggested the election should be overturned.
Microsoft said it "will promote and join a conversation with other businesses and organizations that want to strengthen democracy. Recent events have raised issues of importance to PACs across the business community."
Microsoft President Brad Smith told employees on Jan. 21 that over the last four years 20per cent of its PAC donations "had gone to members who voted against the Electoral College."
Smith said PACs were important "not because the checks are big, but because of the way the political process works. Politicians in the United States have events, they have weekend retreats. You have to write a check, and then you're invited, and you participate," according to a transcript released by the company. "Out of that ongoing effort, a relationship evolves and emerges and solidifies."
Smith added there are times "I call people who I don't personally know. And somebody will say, 'Well, you know, your folks have always shown up for me at my events, and we have a good relationship, let me see what I can do to help you.'"
PACs for dozens of major US companies have halted donations to the 147 House and Senate members who voted against Biden's certification, including Walmart Inc, Marriott Inc, AT&T Inc,, Amazon.com Inc, Comcast and American Express.
Alphabet Inc's Google and General Electric Co PACs have also suspended donations through 2022, while Dow Inc said it would extend its suspension to senators voting against certification for up to six years.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US trade gap soars in 2020 amid pandemic disruptions
Malaysia Airlines aircraft lessors to vote Wednesday on restructuring, parent says
RBI holds rates, forecasts 10.5pc GDP growth for FY22
bKash offers cashback up to Tk 50 upon saving bill information on app
Samsung eyes Texas for chip-making plant
Nigeria orders banks to crack down on cryptocurrencies
Investment decline in productive assets spells trouble for poorer nations: UNCTAD


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft