

Daikin launches ACs in partnership with Transcom Electronics

Daikin products, using HFC32 bear only one-third of the global warming potential (GWP) when compared with R410A and R22 refrigerants. In addition to having a lower global warming impact, HFC32 can help curtail greenhouse gas emissions originating from energy sources when equipment is in use by its better energy efficiency. Furthermore, it is also a refrigerant that reduces the amount of refrigerant needed per air conditioning unit, has the advantage of enabling components such as heat exchangers, to be made compact, and is suitable for refrigerant recycling.

Speaking on the launch, Manoj Agarwal, Vice President, Daikin said, "As responsible Japanese AC leaders, we are aware that rampant usage of refrigerants has so far contributed to extreme weather patterns causing destruction of crops & property, massive flooding followed by draughts etc., so HFC32 is the only solution to protect our future." He further added,' Daikin AC's with Japanese Technology are finding a huge acceptance amongst Bangladesh consumers & we are in the process of increasing our product range going forward during 2021-22."

The new range of split air conditioners from Daikin offer a host of features that aid in creating an ambient cooling environment for a comfortable experience. The new range of ACs also boasts of new designs matching the local aesthetics in addition to a giving an unparalleled performance. Daikin having trained more than 150 installers across all major cities will ensure proper installation and troubleshooting for all customers. This new range of Inverter split ACs are available at a starting price point of BDT 68,500/- onwards

Commenting on this partnership, Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, Director - Operations, Transcom Electronics Ltd affirmed, "When it comes to air conditioning, Daikin ACs powered by Japanese Technology have become a premium, reliable and one of the most sought after names across Bangladesh market. Daikin is doing everything to provide premium air-conditioning experience to customers. From its advanced filter cleaning Technology, Refrigerant, Service quality to other useful features, used in providing the best possible quality of air, Daikin and Transcom Electronics are committed to take the partnership to next level."





