

GP joins the digitalisation journey of Milk Vita

Under the deal, GP will provide mobile solution with special tariff for the employees and digital monitoring System. In future GP will also make available the digital livestock solution to the farmers so that they can use technology to into their day to day farming activities.

Mohammad Ashraf Hossain, deputy secretary and General Manager (admin) and Nurul Ferdous Musanna, Head of Strategy and Govt accounts of Grameenphone signed the agreement on Thursday at the Head office of Milk vita at Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu, Chairman, Amar Chan Banik joint secretary and Managing Director of Milk Vita; Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, SM Zahid Al Mamun, strategic accounts manager of Grameenphone were present at the signing ceremony.

Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu, Chairman of Milk Vita said, "We are delighted to have Grameenphone as our technology partner. We believe Milk Vita will get best services and farmers will have the new digital solutions to improve their business and socio-economic life in near future. We will look forward more innovative service from Grameenphone that will support building Digital Bangladesh".

On this occasion, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer of Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone always brings new technology and innovation what matter most to the customers. This agreement will one of a kind that will truly empower societies through digitalization of livestock sector. As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, it is our commitments to provide the support of mobility and ICT solutions to the organizations across the nation. We are determined to develop our nation's technology infrastructure, and we hope that the agreements will add value to the growth."













