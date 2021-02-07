Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF chief supports Biden’s massive US stimulus plan

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

WASHINGTON, Feb 6:  IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday endorsed US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan to deal with the pain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The US does have fiscal space to take additional relief and support measures," she told reporters.
And it is "appropriate" to use that firepower "given the exceptional uncertainties, and most importantly, given the fact that there is still a lot of pain for households and businesses."
Far from considering the package excessive, Georgieva expressed support for many of the proposal's elements including funding for vaccines, testing, food assistance, as well as tax credits for low-income workers.
"The fund has been a big proponent of using even more Earned Income Tax Credit (and) refundable childcare credit," she said during an event with reporters.
Biden on Friday pledged to "act fast" to push the legislation through Congress, even as Republicans have balked at the high price tag for the plan that enjoys broad popular support.
Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate, so they could approve the measure without Republican support.
Republicans also have opposed providing aid to struggling state and local governments, but Georgieva said conditions make that aid necessary.
"There is clearly a need to support states and local governments� so they can provide the services that are expected from them," she said.
A US recovery would have benefits for the global economy, and spending by Washington on areas such as education serves as an important "signal" to the rest of the world, she said.
Georgieva agreed on the need to "be watchful of risks" such as rising government debt, but "we have the best possible secretary of the Treasury for this potential risk to financial stability," she said, referring to Janet Yellen.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US trade gap soars in 2020 amid pandemic disruptions
Malaysia Airlines aircraft lessors to vote Wednesday on restructuring, parent says
RBI holds rates, forecasts 10.5pc GDP growth for FY22
bKash offers cashback up to Tk 50 upon saving bill information on app
Samsung eyes Texas for chip-making plant
Nigeria orders banks to crack down on cryptocurrencies
Investment decline in productive assets spells trouble for poorer nations: UNCTAD


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft