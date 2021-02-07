Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for US fleet

Video
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Feb 6: Amazon.com Inc has ordered more than 1,000 truck engines that run on compressed natural gas as it tests ways to shift its US fleet away from heavier polluting trucks, the company told Reuters on Friday.
The coronavirus pandemic caused delivery activity to surge in 2020, with truck volumes exceeding 2019 levels on average while passenger car traffic fell. But that increase in road activity means more pollution, as heavier-duty trucks emit higher levels of greenhouse gases than passenger vehicles.
Transportation companies are building their stable of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Much of the nation's freight is delivered via medium- and heavy-duty trucks, which account for more than 20per cent of the industry's greenhouse gas emissions even though they make up less than 5per cent of the road fleet, according to US federal data.
"Amazon is excited about introducing new sustainable solutions for freight transportation and is working on testing a number of new vehicle types including electric, CNG and others," the company said in a statement.
The online retailer's sales rose 38per cent in 2020; it plans to run a carbon neutral business by 2040.
The engines, supplied by a joint venture between Cummins Inc and Vancouver-based Westport Fuel Systems Inc, are to be used for Amazon's heavy duty trucks that run from warehouses to distribution centers. They can operate on both renewable and non-renewable natural gas, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Natural gas emits approximately 27per cent less carbon dioxide when burned compared with diesel fuel, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
In 2019, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric vans from startup Rivian Automotive LLC. The first of those vans, to be used for last-mile delivery to customers, are to be delivered this year. The company also ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its European delivery fleet.
Other transportation companies are also experimenting with ways to reduce emissions.
In 2019, United Parcel Service Inc announced plans to buy more than 6,000 natural gas-powered trucks over three years and step up purchases of renewable natural gas (RNG) as part of a $450 million investment to reduce the environmental impact of its 123,000-vehicle fleet.
RNG and natural gas from fossil fuel are both methane gases and can be used interchangeably. RNG is derived from decomposing organic matter such as cow manure on dairy farms, discarded food in landfills and human waste in water
treatment plants. It also prevents naturally occurring methane - a powerful greenhouse gas - from being released into the environment.
Amazon shares were down 0.1per cent in post-close trading. Shares of Cummins rose 4per cent, while the US-listed shares of Canada-based Westport surged, gaining 47per cent in the aftermarket session.    -Reuters


