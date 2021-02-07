LVMH to require US Tiffany staff to return to office

NEW YORK, Feb 6: words Luxury giant LVMH has directed US administrative employees of jeweler Tiffany to resume working part-time at the office on March 1, a person close to the company told AFP Friday.

The French company, which completed its acquisition of Tiffany last month, announced the policy in a memo to staff first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The policy -- which requires staff to work two days a week in concert with local health regulations -- pertains to workers at Tiffany's New York City headquarters and at some sites in New Jersey, the person said. Tiffany sales staff have been working at shops, including at the 183-year-old company's Fifth Avenue flagship store. But as with other large companies, office staff has continued to work from home.

New York's office occupancy rate is only about 14 per cent, below the level of other major US cities, according to data from Kastle Systems.

The rules at Tiffany are similar to those set by LVMH for other company units in the United States since September, the source said, adding that company aims to establish a unifying culture during a period of transition. -AFP

















