Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:40 AM
UK may take up Scotch ban in defence stores with India

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: The UK is expected to raise the issue of a sales ban on Scotch in Canteen Store Department (CSD) of the defence forces, while also nudging the government to implement the arbitration award in Cairn Energy's retrospective tax case, which has gone against India.
Sources said that Scotch makers have taken up the issue of the sales ban in CSD, arguing that it is not competing with Indian products. Following PM Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and a push for Made-in-India products, CSD had banned the sale of foreign liquor, bottled at origin, in the canteens. While their demand has not found any traction, they have now petitioned visiting secretary of state for international trade Mary Elizabeth Truss, given that India is a large market.
"It is not as if India has domestically-manufactured Scotch, so why impose sales restrictions?" said an executive with a leading foreign brand. Truss, who met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, is due to hold discussions with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal over the weekend over the proposed bilateral trade agreement post-Brexit.
While an early harvest scheme was discussed earlier the talks had to be put on hold after a mutant coronavirus resulted in a fresh bout of infection in the UK.
India, EU discuss trade, investment India and the European Union on Friday held the first high-level dialogue on trade and investment aimed at improving bilateral Ties.    -TNN


