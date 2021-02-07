Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2-day long SAFA Int'l Conference ends in city

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

2-day long SAFA Int'l Conference ends in city

2-day long SAFA Int'l Conference ends in city

The two-day South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) International Conference-2021 of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) ended on Saturday in the city.
It was held with the theme "Digitalization of Accounting and Auditing Practices: Challenges and Opportunities to Protect Public Interest" at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel and ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium in the capital.
Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the Conference as chief guest on Friday while Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh and Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, secretary, Ministry of Commerce, spoke as special guests, said a press release.
Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) presented the keynote paper.
SAFA President AKM Delwer Hussain and SAFA Vice-President HM Hennayake Bandara, Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, president of ICMAB, Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, president of ICAB, Md. Abdul Aziz, chairman, SAFA International Conference-2021 and Md. Mamunur Rashid, chairman, SAFA and International Relations Committee of ICMAB also spoke on the occasion.
Kevin Dancey, Chief Executive Officer of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Salvador Marin President, European Federation of Accountants and Auditors for small and medium-sized enterprises (EFAA) virtually attended.
Teerachai Arunruangsirilert Deputy President ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA), Brian Blood Chief Executive Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA), Alta Prinsloo CEO Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) also took part on line.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US trade gap soars in 2020 amid pandemic disruptions
Malaysia Airlines aircraft lessors to vote Wednesday on restructuring, parent says
RBI holds rates, forecasts 10.5pc GDP growth for FY22
bKash offers cashback up to Tk 50 upon saving bill information on app
Samsung eyes Texas for chip-making plant
Nigeria orders banks to crack down on cryptocurrencies
Investment decline in productive assets spells trouble for poorer nations: UNCTAD


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft