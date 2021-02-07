

2-day long SAFA Int'l Conference ends in city

It was held with the theme "Digitalization of Accounting and Auditing Practices: Challenges and Opportunities to Protect Public Interest" at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel and ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium in the capital.

Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the Conference as chief guest on Friday while Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh and Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, secretary, Ministry of Commerce, spoke as special guests, said a press release.

Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) presented the keynote paper.

SAFA President AKM Delwer Hussain and SAFA Vice-President HM Hennayake Bandara, Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, president of ICMAB, Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, president of ICAB, Md. Abdul Aziz, chairman, SAFA International Conference-2021 and Md. Mamunur Rashid, chairman, SAFA and International Relations Committee of ICMAB also spoke on the occasion.

Kevin Dancey, Chief Executive Officer of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Salvador Marin President, European Federation of Accountants and Auditors for small and medium-sized enterprises (EFAA) virtually attended.

Teerachai Arunruangsirilert Deputy President ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA), Brian Blood Chief Executive Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA), Alta Prinsloo CEO Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) also took part on line.

















