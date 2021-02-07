Video
STL power starts producing power transformer in Habiganj plant

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Country's leading power supply equipment manufacturer Sylvan Technologies Limited (STL) has started producing electric power transformer in its factory located in Habigonj district.
Md. Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), inaugurated the power transformer plant recently at Habiganj Industrial Park at Olipur under Sayestaganj Upazila, said a press release on Saturday.
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO at PRAN-RFL Group and Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group, briefed the BIDA chairman of various aspects of the production process.
ON the other hand, he expressed satisfaction over the overall activities of the factory.
Sylvan Technologies Limited is the sister concern of PRAN-RFL Group. The company is manufacturing single phase and three phase distribution transformers alongside power transformers and supplying to various government and non-government organizations under the brand STL.
Sirazul Islam said, "I am very happy to see that various transformers are now being produced in Bangladesh following standard technology. This is a good example that Bangladesh is not import-dependent now. This kind of activities will play an important role to ensure 100 percent electrification."
Engr. Mostafizur Rahman Khan, chief operating officer at Sylvan Technologies Ltd, said that various power distribution panels, including transformers, for making power sub-station are being manufactured in the factory.
STL is producing transformers using standard raw materials, modern machine, skilled manpower and modern testing technology. Around 100 employees got job opportunity for the new plant.


