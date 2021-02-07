Video
Sunday, 7 February, 2021
Business

Thrust on using Brazilian cotton underscored

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Bangladesh Cotton Association, ABRAPA (Brazilian Cotton Growers Association), ANEA (Brazilian Cotton Shippers Association), Apex Brazil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Agency) and Embassy of Brazil held a virtual meeting in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The Virtual meeting was attended by ShahriarAlam MP, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Brazil, officials of Bangladesh Embassy Brazil, Cotton associations including the Embassy of Brazil in Dhaka.
In this online meeting, various opportunities, possibilities and obstacles were discussed regarding the use of Brazilian cotton in Bangladesh's textile    industries.
Also present in the discussion was the Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh,  Mamun Abdullah of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Brazil. Mohammad Ayub, Former President of Bangladesh Cotton Association represented Bangladesh side on the meeting.


