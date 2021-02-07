Prices of most essentials post upward in week-end

With customers already feeling the heat of upward rice prices, edible oil, pulses, spices and even chickens are also getting costlier Kitchen market was volatile in the city on Saturday.

Visiting several retail and wholesale markets in Dhaka on Friday, this Correspondent found that bottled soybean oil was selling at up to Tk140 a litre, the highest ever to date. It was available at around Tk100 even few months back.

The highest price of 5 litre jars containing soybean oil is Tk 685 at the retail level. Most other brands also raised the prices at different ranges in a week. Potato, onion, garlic, ginger, wheat, flour, lentil, onion and broiler chicken were sold at higher prices than those of last week.

A city dweller of Gopibagh said with winter going by, the markets seem started to turn "hotter." "The rice prices unstable and rising for the past two months. The same situation was prevailing with other daily essentials," he said.

Rice and soybean oil, he claimed, no longer affordable to ordinary people. "Even vegetables, flour, wheat, garlic, potato and pulses are also getting pricier," he observed.

Each litre of Rupchanda brand edible oil was selling for Tk140 Friday, which many retailers termed the highest in the country. However, Fresh and Teer brands are selling at least Tk5 cheaper. Traders are charging Tk130 for Pusti soybean oil.

The 5 litre bottled Fresh, Teer and Pusti brands were sold for Tk 655, while Bashundhara's sold at Tk 650. Retailers, wholesalers and importers said the prices of loose soybean and palm oil are also on an upward trend.

As Ramadan is only two months from now, the government should increase the supply of edible oil in the market to bring down prices, said Haji Golam Mawla, general secretary of the Moulvibazar Businessmen's Association in Old Dhaka.

"It is true soybean oil prices increased in the country in line with the international market while the supply has plummeted in the domestic market," he said. "But instead of six mills, only three are now supplying oil in local market. The government must act immediately," the businessman said.

Meanwhile, the local variety of onions has become 19 per cent pricier in a week as it is selling for Tk 35-40 per kg currently. Traders blamed a supply crunch for increased prices of locally grown onions.

Loose flour, which was selling for Tk28 per kg last week, is not available at Tk32. The price of each kg packaged flour shot up by 5 per cent over the same period.

Potato, garlic, turmeric, ginger prices soared in a week by 5- 6-9 and 5 percent respectively. Ripen tomato prices doubled to Tk20-30, while beans are priced between Tk15 and Tk30.

Each cabbage and cauliflower are being sold at Tk15-20, white radish, carrot and brinjal at Tk10-15, Tk15-30 and Tk10-25 per kg respectively. Fine rice is available at Tk58, medium-quality rice at Tk52 and coarse rice at Tk48.

















