IU observes National Library Day

KUSHTIA, Feb 6: The authority of Islamic University central library on Saturday observed the National Library Day amid fanfare and festivity on the campus.

Marking the day, a colorful procession was brought out from in front of the IU administrative building led by IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman while university officials and employees took part.

The procession ended at Khademul Haramain central library of the university, after parading main streets of the campus.

Later, a discussion was held while IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman, Librarian S M Abdul Latif, acting planning director H M Ali Hasan , acting director of finance and accounts M Siddique Ullah and others high officials and as employees were present.