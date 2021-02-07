Former CU registrar dies

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 6: A former registrar of Chittagong University, who sustained serious injuries in an accident nearly 10 days back, died at a hospital on Friday night. He was 51.

Kamrul Huda, also a professor of the university's Plant Science Department, succumbed to his injuries around 10 pm on Friday at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital, said Prof Dr Sirajuddoula, student advisor of the university. He is survived by his wife and two children, a son and a daughter.

On January 27, Kamrul was badly injured in a road accident. He was initially taken to Chittagong Medical College and Hosptial from where he was referred to a hospital in Dhaka.

Kamrul was appointed the acting registrar of CU on June 27, 2015. But on March 22, 2018, he resigned from his post.





Dr Shirin Akter, vice-chancellor of CU, has expressed "deep shock" at the demise of the former registrar of the university.



