Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Journo Khairul Kabir’s death anniv today

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Observer Desk

Journo Khairul Kabir’s death anniv today

Journo Khairul Kabir’s death anniv today

Today is the 24th death anniversary of journalist and banker Khairul Kabir. He died in Singapore on February 7 in 1997.
Khairul Kabir was the founding editor of the Daily Sangbad and also the founder - first Life Member of the National Press Club.
In the field of Banking Kabir was the major shareholder, Vice Chairman and CEO of The Union Bank Ltd., formerly known as the Bank of Tripura Assam & Bengal. He was a Fellow of the American Bankers Association.
Khairul Kabir was one of the authors of the Historic 6 Points programme which was the basis of the demand for autonomy for East Pakistan. He was a close associate and friend of father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Khairul Kabir hailed from the illustrious Kabir family of Ghorasal and was buried in the family graveyard there. A milad mehfil has been organized at his ancestral home in Ghorasal to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IU observes National Library Day
Former CU registrar dies
Bangladesh Teachers Association (BTA) celebrating the centenary
Screening of ‘Daughter’s Tale’ connects Kolkata audience
Journo Khairul Kabir’s death anniv today
Schoolgirl was ‘murdered’ in Hatirjheel: Family
Man held for ‘raping’ former sister-in-law in Chandpur
Khulna schoolboy found dead in neighbour’s veranda


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft