

Journo Khairul Kabir’s death anniv today

Khairul Kabir was the founding editor of the Daily Sangbad and also the founder - first Life Member of the National Press Club.

In the field of Banking Kabir was the major shareholder, Vice Chairman and CEO of The Union Bank Ltd., formerly known as the Bank of Tripura Assam & Bengal. He was a Fellow of the American Bankers Association.

Khairul Kabir was one of the authors of the Historic 6 Points programme which was the basis of the demand for autonomy for East Pakistan. He was a close associate and friend of father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Khairul Kabir hailed from the illustrious Kabir family of Ghorasal and was buried in the family graveyard there. A milad mehfil has been organized at his ancestral home in Ghorasal to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.







Today is the 24th death anniversary of journalist and banker Khairul Kabir. He died in Singapore on February 7 in 1997.Khairul Kabir was the founding editor of the Daily Sangbad and also the founder - first Life Member of the National Press Club.In the field of Banking Kabir was the major shareholder, Vice Chairman and CEO of The Union Bank Ltd., formerly known as the Bank of Tripura Assam & Bengal. He was a Fellow of the American Bankers Association.Khairul Kabir was one of the authors of the Historic 6 Points programme which was the basis of the demand for autonomy for East Pakistan. He was a close associate and friend of father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Khairul Kabir hailed from the illustrious Kabir family of Ghorasal and was buried in the family graveyard there. A milad mehfil has been organized at his ancestral home in Ghorasal to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.