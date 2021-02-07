

Price commission is a need of the hour



Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the harvest of vegetables is very good. Consequently, people can consume winter vegetables at low prices. Hence, in some cases farmers are suffering losses.



To assess the situation, The Department of Agricultural Marketing has gathered data from 19 districts to calculate the production cost of agricultural products. Officials found that the production cost of onions was Tk19.24 per kg. But, many farmers are selling onions at Tk20.27-21.62 per kg. Meanwhile, in Dhaka retail markets onion is selling at Tk30-35 per kg. The cost of producing a cabbage was a little more than Tk7, but in some areas they had to sell it at Tk6-7 apiece. Similarly, those who cultivated cauliflowers, beans, tomatoes and eggplants have also been struggling to get fair prices.



Now it is imperative to ensure fair prices of vegetables so that both the producer and consumer find it reasonable. In order to do so, the Department of Agricultural Marketing has been working to fix the prices of 16 agricultural products. Hopefully, work has also begun on a plan to subsidise farmers who count losses.



It is true that farmers never get fair prices when they produce more. It happens all the time. It is important to fix different prices for agricultural products which fluctuate in the market during the production and non-production seasons. We need to form a price commission to save the farmers from this difficulty on a permanent basis. If prices are not fixed, farmers will become disinterested in production at some point.



