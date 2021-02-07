Sincere parenting is very important

Dear Sir

Parents are the mentors, guides and teachers of their beloved children. True parenting implies the art of treating a child in a socially preferred way. In the mode of sincere parenting, merely instructing our children may not work. Here we have to demonstrate to our kids what we want to see them. Humanstend to learn and incorporate anything by imitation. Our children in that sense are no different. They watch everything from us, take a note of our behavioral approach, mutual dealing and social conduct, and thus conceive a parallel reflection incessantly.



By maintaining an open line of communication, we ought to build a sound relationship with our children which will encourage them to uncover their feelings and understanding in a plainspoken manner.We should always help them to instill inside- respect, compassion, kindness, honesty, trustworthiness, sympathy and empathy. Then, it is our responsibility to enrich our kids with those noble features, and upright character, and educate them to be humankind sensitive.



By the way, we should not lose the rope of parental control. Encouraging correction is preferably sought at all stages whenever our kids make mistakes. Encouraging our children's social interactions, and modeling patterned social behaviors by establishing firm ground rules and limits are unflagging issues.



Wares Ali Khan

Rangpur