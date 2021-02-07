

Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh



The Bangladesh branch will stretch to the cable landing station in Cox's Bazar through the Bay of Bengal. Planning commission officials said that the country would receive a high bandwidth - around six terabits per second to expand internet and telecommunications services. Bandwidth is the amount of data that can be transferred from one point to another within a network in a specific period of time and is measured in bits per second. Internet speed is the measure of how fast information is transferred while bandwidth refers to the capacity of an individual internet connection.



Bangladesh first got connected submarine cable the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) in 2005, at the cost of Tk. 500 crore, which is approximately 18,800 km connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France. The SEA-WE-ME-4 Cable Landing Station is located at Jhilongja, Cox's Bazar. BSCCL earned more than what it spent on the first cable. Usually the life-span of a submarine cable is 20 years and the normal lifespan of our first submarine cable will be ended in 2025.



Bangladesh connected with its second submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 5 in 2017, at the cost of Tk. 660.64 crore and the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank lent $44 million for the project. The SEA-WE-ME-5 Cable Landing Station is located at Kuakata, Patuakhali. At present, SEA-ME-WE-5 is providing a major portion of Bangladesh's 1,700 Gbps bandwidth consumption.



From the submarine landing stations at Cox's Bazar and Kuakata, Patuakhali, backhaul service providers are connected. Clients can connect their fibre optic cable for IPLC (International Private Leased Circuits) service from the co-location centres of Backhaul Service Provider (presently at Chottogram, Mohakhali, Dhaka and Mogbazar, Dhaka).



'The country now has a bandwidth capacity of 2,600 Gbps from two submarine cables. The third undersea cable will add another 7,200 Gbps, said BSCCL insiders.'



With the roll-out of 3G and 4G services in the country, bandwidth consumption has increased significantly over the last few years and this trend will continue in the coming days and the government is also considering the use of 5G services. There are a significant amount of infrastructure changes needed to be implemented by the service providers in order to facilitate the use of 4G or 5G services.



In cellular network technology "G" stands for 'generation'. In 1980s the first generation (1G) cellular network used for voice only, analog service. The top speed of data transmission on a 1G network reached around 2.4kbps.The 2G network began in Finland in 1991, allowing cell phones to move into the digital world. It allowed for call and text encryption as well as SMS, picture messaging and MMS. The maximum speed for 2G was about 50kbps.



The advent of a 3G network with more data, video calling and mobile internet began in 1998. It provides 2mbps on stationary or non-moving devices and 384kbps on devices in moving vehicles.



The current standard cellular network 4G was released in the late 2000s and is 500 times faster than 3G. It has been able to support high-definition mobile TV, video conferencing and much more. When a device is moving, as when you are walking with your phone or are in a car, the top speed can be 10s of mbps, and when the device is stationary, it can be 100s of mbps.



As more people get access to mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) expands, as many as 24 billion devices are expected to need cellular network support by 2024. That's why the 5G comes in.The max speed of 5G is aimed at being as fast as 35.46 Gbps, which is over 35 times faster than 4G. One of the biggest differences between 4G and 5G will be peak capacity and latency. For example, peak capacity of 5G Ultra-Wide Band sector is in gbps compared to 4G in mbps. Also, the latency, or the time that passes from the moment information is sent from a device until it is used by a receiver, will be greatly reduced on 5G networks, allowing for faster upload and download speeds. Another big difference between 4G and 5G is bandwidth size, and 5G would be able to support many more devices of the future. It means greater amounts of information can be transferred between devices faster than ever before. It would provide high speed , high quality and high capacity to users while improving security and lower the cost of voice and data services, multimedia, internet over IP, mobile web access, IP telephony , gaming services, high-definition mobile TV, video conferencing, 3D television, and cloud computing. Newer generations of phones are usually designed to be backward-compatible, so a 4G phone can communicate through a 3G or even 2G network.



The country now uses 1,600 Gbps bandwidth, which was 300 Gbps at the end of 2016. Of the bandwidth, Bangladesh gets 1,200 Gbps from the first and second submarine cables and another 400 Gbps comes from India. Six licenced companies of international terrestrial cable operators are importing bandwidth from India. Bangladesh imports bandwidth from India, as it needs network redundancy in case the submarine cables get disconnected.





The total number of internet subscribers rose 8.3 per cent to an all-time high of 10.82 crore at the end of August/2020 compared to February's 9.99 crore.The BSCCL's revenue rose to Tk. 250 crore in fiscal 2019-20 from Tk. 103 crore in fiscal 2016-17 on the back of a boost in bandwidth usage through undersea cables, according to its annual report for 2020.



Under the project titled "Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity" the government is going to establish Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) in 42 districts to expand broadband internet facilities. GPON is fibre-based and capable of providing high bandwidth.



With the advancement of digital technologies common people have been increasingly becoming familiar with many terms such as internet, internet of things (IoT), backhaul, latency, redundancy, 3G, 4G, 5G, bandwidth, submarine cables, fibre optic cables etc., and gradually realising its impacts on our everyday lives. It makes us interested to know about the submarine cable network technologies.

(To be continued)

The writer is former editor,

Journal of the Institution of

Engineers and writes from England











Bangladesh has been developing its international internet gateway connectivity with the submarine cable network system to meet the rapidly growing demand for internet bandwidth and ensure uninterrupted broadband internet services. Recently the government has approved a project proposal for the third submarine cable connection of South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 (SEA-ME-WE 6) at a cost of Tk. 693.16 crore, of which Tk. 392 crore will be provided by the Government and the rest will come from the state-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd (BSCCL), which will implement the project by June 2024.The SEA-ME-WE-6 submarine cable will run from Singapore to France, extending to the Mediterranean Sea through the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Red Sea. The cable will have core landing stations in Singapore, India, Djibouti, Egypt and France.The Bangladesh branch will stretch to the cable landing station in Cox's Bazar through the Bay of Bengal. Planning commission officials said that the country would receive a high bandwidth - around six terabits per second to expand internet and telecommunications services. Bandwidth is the amount of data that can be transferred from one point to another within a network in a specific period of time and is measured in bits per second. Internet speed is the measure of how fast information is transferred while bandwidth refers to the capacity of an individual internet connection.Bangladesh first got connected submarine cable the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) in 2005, at the cost of Tk. 500 crore, which is approximately 18,800 km connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France. The SEA-WE-ME-4 Cable Landing Station is located at Jhilongja, Cox's Bazar. BSCCL earned more than what it spent on the first cable. Usually the life-span of a submarine cable is 20 years and the normal lifespan of our first submarine cable will be ended in 2025.Bangladesh connected with its second submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 5 in 2017, at the cost of Tk. 660.64 crore and the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank lent $44 million for the project. The SEA-WE-ME-5 Cable Landing Station is located at Kuakata, Patuakhali. At present, SEA-ME-WE-5 is providing a major portion of Bangladesh's 1,700 Gbps bandwidth consumption.From the submarine landing stations at Cox's Bazar and Kuakata, Patuakhali, backhaul service providers are connected. Clients can connect their fibre optic cable for IPLC (International Private Leased Circuits) service from the co-location centres of Backhaul Service Provider (presently at Chottogram, Mohakhali, Dhaka and Mogbazar, Dhaka).'The country now has a bandwidth capacity of 2,600 Gbps from two submarine cables. The third undersea cable will add another 7,200 Gbps, said BSCCL insiders.'With the roll-out of 3G and 4G services in the country, bandwidth consumption has increased significantly over the last few years and this trend will continue in the coming days and the government is also considering the use of 5G services. There are a significant amount of infrastructure changes needed to be implemented by the service providers in order to facilitate the use of 4G or 5G services.In cellular network technology "G" stands for 'generation'. In 1980s the first generation (1G) cellular network used for voice only, analog service. The top speed of data transmission on a 1G network reached around 2.4kbps.The 2G network began in Finland in 1991, allowing cell phones to move into the digital world. It allowed for call and text encryption as well as SMS, picture messaging and MMS. The maximum speed for 2G was about 50kbps.The advent of a 3G network with more data, video calling and mobile internet began in 1998. It provides 2mbps on stationary or non-moving devices and 384kbps on devices in moving vehicles.The current standard cellular network 4G was released in the late 2000s and is 500 times faster than 3G. It has been able to support high-definition mobile TV, video conferencing and much more. When a device is moving, as when you are walking with your phone or are in a car, the top speed can be 10s of mbps, and when the device is stationary, it can be 100s of mbps.As more people get access to mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) expands, as many as 24 billion devices are expected to need cellular network support by 2024. That's why the 5G comes in.The max speed of 5G is aimed at being as fast as 35.46 Gbps, which is over 35 times faster than 4G. One of the biggest differences between 4G and 5G will be peak capacity and latency. For example, peak capacity of 5G Ultra-Wide Band sector is in gbps compared to 4G in mbps. Also, the latency, or the time that passes from the moment information is sent from a device until it is used by a receiver, will be greatly reduced on 5G networks, allowing for faster upload and download speeds. Another big difference between 4G and 5G is bandwidth size, and 5G would be able to support many more devices of the future. It means greater amounts of information can be transferred between devices faster than ever before. It would provide high speed , high quality and high capacity to users while improving security and lower the cost of voice and data services, multimedia, internet over IP, mobile web access, IP telephony , gaming services, high-definition mobile TV, video conferencing, 3D television, and cloud computing. Newer generations of phones are usually designed to be backward-compatible, so a 4G phone can communicate through a 3G or even 2G network.The country now uses 1,600 Gbps bandwidth, which was 300 Gbps at the end of 2016. Of the bandwidth, Bangladesh gets 1,200 Gbps from the first and second submarine cables and another 400 Gbps comes from India. Six licenced companies of international terrestrial cable operators are importing bandwidth from India. Bangladesh imports bandwidth from India, as it needs network redundancy in case the submarine cables get disconnected.The total number of internet subscribers rose 8.3 per cent to an all-time high of 10.82 crore at the end of August/2020 compared to February's 9.99 crore.The BSCCL's revenue rose to Tk. 250 crore in fiscal 2019-20 from Tk. 103 crore in fiscal 2016-17 on the back of a boost in bandwidth usage through undersea cables, according to its annual report for 2020.Under the project titled "Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity" the government is going to establish Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) in 42 districts to expand broadband internet facilities. GPON is fibre-based and capable of providing high bandwidth.With the advancement of digital technologies common people have been increasingly becoming familiar with many terms such as internet, internet of things (IoT), backhaul, latency, redundancy, 3G, 4G, 5G, bandwidth, submarine cables, fibre optic cables etc., and gradually realising its impacts on our everyday lives. It makes us interested to know about the submarine cable network technologies.(To be continued)The writer is former editor,Journal of the Institution ofEngineers and writes from England