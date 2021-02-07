

Street foods posing health risk



In the country street food business has flooded over the years. Along with city areas, street vendors have started selling foods in rural market places. With the rapid digitization there is felt little difference between city and rural life as you may have all the modern amenities living in rural area. So fast food items are not only popular to city people but also to the people of rural areas in the country.



Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) conducted a study on street foods in the capital and found that around 70 per cent people eat street foods. Similarly, a tourism department made a survey in 2017 and found that 60 lakh people of the city daily eat street foods from several thousand vendors. Students and young people mostly love to eat street foods. There are some incidents for the passersby or the travellers who start their day with eating street foods.



Poor people or day labourers in the city find no alternatives to fill up their stomach with street foods. You may see some food vendors in the open sky nearby any road or market to sell ruti, vaji, bhaat and daal with alu-vorta or rice with vegetables. The poor people outing for work are the regular consumers as these foods are cheaper for them.



In the city areas, you may see a special type of consumers who love to eat street foods not to save money but to enjoy the taste and flavours. The items they most often choose to eat include jhalmuri, panipuri, bhelpuri, fuchka, chotpoti, noodles, fruit juice, piyajo, patties, chicken fry, french fry, roll and burger, and so on.



On top of that, there are hardly any schools, colleges or universities where street food vendors are not found to sell their different food items. It has been common to notice that, students during their interval pass time with their friends and mates eating street foods. Many have been addicted to eating these kinds of foods.



The Institute of Public Health conducted a study collecting street food samples in front of the capital's 46 schools and found that 85 to 90 per cent of velpuri, fuchka and jhalmuri sold at school gates are contaminated with diarrhoea causing Escherichia coli and faecal bacteria. On top of that, more than 90 per cent food vendors do not wash their hands while processing and serving foods.



It is common to notice that most of the street food vendors do not maintain proper hygiene in the preparation of the foods. According to the experts, it can increase the risk of bacterial contamination in those food items. Also the water they use to make those foods are not safe as in most cases they use jar water while some vendors also use tap water to prepare food items.



A recent laboratory test conducted by Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) also found 21 out of 38 samples of drinking water marketed in the capital in jars are unsafe for consumption. The majority of the samples collected from the overall capital were contaminated highly with bacteria.



However, stop selling street foods cannot be the solution as thousands of vendors are dependent on selling street foods but it is time to take initiatives to ensure food hygiene and safety. Certainly, the concerned responsible to ensure food safety should come out with effective plans.



It is mandatory to bring all the street food vendors under training so that they can ensure food safety from processing to serving to the consumers. The government should ensure hygienic street food system through awareness programs along with enforcement of laws.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University







