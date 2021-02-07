Construction worker dies at Rooppur Plant

ISHWARDI, PABNA, Feb 6: A construction worker died unnaturally while working in Rooppur Power Plant in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Selim Molla, 47, son of late Nurani Molla, a resident of New Charrooppur Dakshinpara Village under Pakshi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a piece of wood all on a sudden fell on the head of Selim while he was working inside a building in the power plant area at early hours, which left him unconscious.

He was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.