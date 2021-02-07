18 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 6: Some 18 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,338 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, four are in Rajshahi, two in Joypurhat, eight in Bogra and four in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 23,685 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Friday morning.







