Three found dead in three districts

Three people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Netrakona, Moulvibazar and Naogaon, in two days.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the hanging body of a school boy from a school building in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Judge Mia, 16, a tenth grader at Nabi Hossain Khan High School. He was the son of Mannan Mia, a resident of Dakshin Kajla Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals found him hanging from the ceiling on the third floor of the school building and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother-in-law Azizul Haque assumed that he might have committed suicide over love affair.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that it cannot be said whether he committed suicide or was murdered.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Sreenagar Upazila in the district on Friday noon after 20 days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Kulsum Begum, 35, wife of Iqbal Sheikh, a resident of Hanshargaon Village in the upazila.

As the deceased's husband was sent to jail in a rape case on December 19, Kulsum Begum along with her son and daughter shifted to her father's house in Rushdi Village. She often had vistited to her husband's house since then.

The deceased's family sources said Kulsum Begum had been missing for 20 days.

Later, her body was recovered from Hanshargaon Village at around 3pm.

Aurin, daughter of the deceased, identified her body.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a housewife from Nazipur Municipality in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Roji Hasan, 45, wife of Mehedi Hasan of Puinya Village under the municipality in the upazila.

Local sources said their flat had been locked for the last 10 days. Later, locals informed police as they sensed bad smell from the apartment.

Being informed, police recovered the half-decomposed body of Roji Hasan hanging from the ceiling of a room at around 2pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Roji Hasan might have been died around 10 days back.

The deceased's husband went into hiding after the incident.

Patnitala PS OC Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.



