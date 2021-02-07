Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Netrakona, Moulvibazar and Naogaon, in two days.
NETRAKONA: Police recovered the hanging body of a school boy from a school building in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Judge Mia, 16, a tenth grader at Nabi Hossain Khan High School. He was the son of Mannan Mia, a resident of Dakshin Kajla Village in the upazila.
Police sources said locals found him hanging from the ceiling on the third floor of the school building and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's brother-in-law Azizul Haque assumed that he might have committed suicide over love affair.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that it cannot be said whether he committed suicide or was murdered.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Sreenagar Upazila in the district on Friday noon after 20 days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Kulsum Begum, 35, wife of Iqbal Sheikh, a resident of Hanshargaon Village in the upazila.
As the deceased's husband was sent to jail in a rape case on December 19, Kulsum Begum along with her son and daughter shifted to her father's house in Rushdi Village. She often had vistited to her husband's house since then.
The deceased's family sources said Kulsum Begum had been missing for 20 days.
Later, her body was recovered from Hanshargaon Village at around 3pm.
Aurin, daughter of the deceased, identified her body.
PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a housewife from Nazipur Municipality in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Roji Hasan, 45, wife of Mehedi Hasan of Puinya Village under the municipality in the upazila.
Local sources said their flat had been locked for the last 10 days. Later, locals informed police as they sensed bad smell from the apartment.
Being informed, police recovered the half-decomposed body of Roji Hasan hanging from the ceiling of a room at around 2pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Police suspect that Roji Hasan might have been died around 10 days back.
The deceased's husband went into hiding after the incident.
Patnitala PS OC Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction worker dies at Rooppur Plant
Squash cultivation on the rise at Kalai of Joypurhat
18 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Three found dead in three districts
Indian goods, spirit seized in two districts
Thrust on popularising village courts to resolve small issues of dispute
Man strangulated ‘for not paying Tk 200 loan’
600 farmers at Durgapur suffer as incentive onion seeds do not sprout


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft