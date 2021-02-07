Video
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:37 AM
Home Countryside

Indian goods, spirit seized in two districts

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Indian smuggled goods and rectified spirit were seized in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Bogura, in two days.  
JOYPURHAT: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized Indian smuggled goods worth about Tk 4,30,730 after conducting anti-smuggling special drives in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Joypurhat BGB-20 sources said on information that a group of smugglers were entering Bangladesh from India with illegal goods, Atpara BOP members conducted a drive there in the morning. At that time, the smugglers fled leaving their goods behind.
The recovered goods included 270 bottles of phensidyl, 35 types of cosmetics and food, 600 pieces of Indian fireworks, 100 yaba tablets, 8 bottles of Choice alcohol etc.
Joypurhat BGB-20 Commander Lt Col Muhammad Ferdous Hasan Tito said the value of the seized goods would be about Tk 4,30,730.
BOGURA: Police, in a drive, seized 1,500 litres of rectified spirit and homeopathy medicine making equipment from Korotoa Homeo Hall in the district town on Thursday.
Police raided the homeo hall in Nataipara area at around 11:30am
Earlier on Tuesday, the homeo hall's owner Shahidul Alam Sabur was arrested and placed on a two-day remand.
Sabur claimed that he legally stored the medicine manufacturing ingredients and has legal documents against the stored goods.
Police said experts' opinions would be taken to verify the legality of the seized goods.
On Wednesday, police raided Parul and Punom Laboratories, Khan Homeo Hall and Moon Homeo Hall. During the drive, law enforcers recovered 24 litres of rectified spirit from Parul Homeo Hall and two litres from other shops.


