Thrust on popularising village courts to resolve small issues of dispute

GAIBANDHA, Feb 6: Speakers at a function here on Thursday underscored the need for popularising village courts in rural areas to resolve the small issues of dispute to build a peaceful society.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying to strengthen local justice systems in rural areas by establishing close-to-home, low-cost village courts that adjudicated minor disputes between residents, they said.

They made the comments while addressing a meeting on making coordinated plan though active participation of government organisation and non-government organisation to create much awareness about village court in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) of the town here at noon.

District administration arranged the meeting under the Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh Project (AVCB) Phase II funded by United Nations Development programs and the government of Bangladesh.

DC Abdul Matin attended the meeting and addressed it as chief guest and deputy director (DD) of Local Government Rokhsana Begum spoke at the meeting as special guest.

Moderated by assistant commissioner of local government of the DC office Nusrat Jahan. the meeting was also addressed, among others, by Assistant Superintend of Police C-circle Md. Asaduzzman, regional coordinator of Friendship, a national NGO Abdus Salam, an official of SKS Foundation Modasseruzzaman Milu, district coordinator of ECO Social Development Organisation (ESDO) here Atikul Islam and district facilitator of the project Syed Mohseenul Abedin.

The speakers in their speech put emphasis to make the village court to the people of rural areas more popular as they are getting benefits from the court run by the local government body.

DC Abdul Matin in his speech said, in the country, the court system is mostly urban-centric. As a result, the rural people have to come to the town from rural areas to file cases with the courts killing times and spending money.

Many of them become losers to conduct the case for long time. Taking this in view, the government introduced separate court system in 2006 through law in a bid to address the serious need of protecting the majority of rural population.

The Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh Project (AVCB) Phase II seeks to support Village Courts in Bangladesh as an effective total dispute resolution mechanism.

The first phase of the project was piloted from 2009 - 2015, and the success of the pilot has led the government to seek a scaling-up of the project for a new phase in January 2016 - December 2019.

In this context, the DC sought whole hearted cooperation from all section of people of the society to do publicity activity about the positive impact of the village courts and to attain the cherished goals of the courts as well.

A number of district-level officials, public representatives, social workers, and NGO activists invited persons including journalists and other stakeholders of the society participated at the meeting.





