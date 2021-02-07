Video
Home Countryside

Man strangulated ‘for not paying Tk 200 loan’

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Feb 6: An elderly man was beaten up and strangulated to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday reportedly for not paying Tk 200 as loan.
The deceased was identified as Lukman Hossain, 63, a resident of Charruhita Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Lukman used to drive Khorshed's auto-rickshaw for rent. A few days back, he stopped driving Khorshed's auto-rickshaw.
On Thursday, Khorshed started to beat up Lukman as he said him to pay the borrowed money later. At one stage of beating, Khorshed strangulated him.
Khorshed fled the scene when the locals came forward for helping Lukman.
Later, Lukman was taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Murad Hossain, cousin of the deceased, said Lukman borrowed Tk 200 from Khorshed. When Khorshed wanted the money back, Lukman said he would pay the loan within Friday and Monday. But Khorshed did not agree and strangulated him.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.


