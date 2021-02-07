Video
600 farmers at Durgapur suffer as incentive onion seeds do not sprout

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

The photo shows a barren field in Durgapur, in which onion seeds did not sprout. photo: observer

The photo shows a barren field in Durgapur, in which onion seeds did not sprout. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Feb 6: About 600 farmers in Durgapur Upazila of  the district suffered a serious setback as incentive onion seeds did not sprout.
Local agriculture office gave them these seeds as incentive.
Farmers said, now they are to count huge losses. Agriculture officers have fallen in criticism.
Incentive onion seeds were distributed among listed farmers on proportional basis.
Seeing dismal sprouting of these seeds, they became frustrated. Now they are witnessing onion seed crisis in markets. Because of increasing demand, the seed prices have also been double.
Many cannot afford seed purchasing from markets. Their fields are lying fallow.
Already, they have spent much money in preparing field and sowing seeds.
According to sources, Agriculture Officer Mashiur Rahman embezzled incentive money of Tk 30 lakh.
He made the purchase of the seeds without tender. The low quality seeds were purchased from local traders. He tried to pass these seeds as seeds of Lal-teer company.
Seeing samples of the incentive seeds, local traders said, "These are old; these will not sprout."
Victims farmers demanded compensations. One of them Badsha said, "I was given the seeds as Lal-teer brand. But these did not sprout by 1-2 per cent even."
He added, "I had prepared 25 decimals for onion cultivation. So, onion seed sowing cannot be possible this year. I have no capacity to purchase seeds from market at the rate of Tk 4,000 per maund. "
Farmer Ataur Rahman said, "Even a single seed did sprout."
My field remains uncultivated, he added.
"I have been harmed. I sought intervention of the Prime Minister," he demanded.
By deceiving us, they (indicating agriculture officials) have pocketed incentive money, he mentioned.
"We will not have onion production this year. We want compensation," he further said.
Tukleful Islam sowed incentive seeds on eight Katha of leased land. He witnessed the same. "I want compensation," he added.
Junior Manager of Lal-teer Hamidur Rahman said, "Durgapur Upazila agricultur office did not take seeds from us." He added, "It is regretting that our name has been tarnished."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mashiur Rahman said, "We have purchased seeds from farmers at Tk 600 per kg. These did not sprout well because of cold. Sellers gave assurance of  80 per cent sprouting. Suppliers will be fined." He declined to say anything about the victim   farmers.
Deputy Director of Rajshahi District Agriculture Department Shamsul Haq said, sprouting of these seeds has been hampered by a little bit due to cold.
"I have submitted my report about this. These farmers will be given incentive again in the next," he added.


