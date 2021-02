14 students of 10 schools have received Tk 10,000 each as Wadud Bhuiyan









A total of 14 students of 10 schools have received Tk 10,000 each as Wadud Bhuiyan Stipend in Kaliganj Upazila Parishad auditorium in Gazipur on Saturday. Kaliganj UNO Md Shibli Sadiq attended the programme as chief guest. photo: observer