Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:37 AM
Home Countryside

29 detained in two districts

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

A total of 29 people including a railway station master were arrested on different charges in two districts- Barguna and Rajshahi, in three days.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested two women with 371 yaba tablets from Patharghata Upazila in the district on Friday night.
The arrested persons are Shirin Begum, 35, wife of Arif Hossain, and Morsheda Begum, 50, wife of late Hatem Ali Mridha, residents of Ward No. 9 under Patharghata Municipality.
BCG Patharghata Station Commander Fahim Shahriar said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Ward No. 9 Food Storage area under the municipality at around 8pm and arrested the women with the yaba tablets.   
However, the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 27 people were arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested a total of 26 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday.
Of the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the remaining three were arrested on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
On the other hand, police have arrested a railway station master in a rape case in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested person is Moin Uddin alias Azad, 42, assistant station master of Rajshahi Railway Station, is a resident of Shiroil area of the city.
The victim filed a case against him with Boalia Police Station (PS) on January 19.
According to the case statement, the housewife met Azad through a train journey. Following this, a friendship was formed in between them.
Later, Azad called the housewife to his house in name of giving a preparation guide for the railway job, and allegedly raped her.
Following the case filed by the victim, police arrested Azad from Boalia area at night.


