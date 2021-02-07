2 electrocuted in two districts

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Brahmanbaria, in three days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An electrician was electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rezwan, 18, a resident of Muraridighi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rezwan came in contact with a live electric wire while working to connect electricity in the area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Bagura Palli Bidyut Samity Official Abu Taher confirmed the incident.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A boy was electrocuted in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Md Mustakim, 12, was the son of Sahid Mia, a resident of Kurighar Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Mustakim came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon when he was collecting plum fruits on the roof of a tin-shed house, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





