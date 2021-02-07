Sawmills eat up social plantation trees at Ukhia



The photo shows logs from social plantation trees on the premises of a sawmill in Ukhia Upazila. photo: observer

There are more than 50 sawmills in this upazila. These are sawing hundreds of trees of the social plantation programme.

In direct and indirect connivance with local forest office, lifting trees and sawing are going unabated, sources said.

Traffickers are supplying trees to these sawmills.

Environmentalists said, the social plantation programme is getting ruined.

They added, the government is also missing huge revenue.

Divisional Forest Officer (DoF) of south Cox's Bazar Md Humayun Kabir said, sawmills demolition drive is going through a taskforce committee.

A visit found 15 sawmills in Rajapalong Union, seven ones in Ratna Palong Union, six in Jalia Palong Union, five in Haldia Palong Union, and 16 sawmills in Palongkhali Union.

According to field sources, every day, thousands of cubic foot social plantation trees are being sawed in six mills in Machh Karia and Folia Para areas of Raja Palong Union. Traffickers are having sawn these trees through these sawmills.

In the last 10 years, no demolition drive was conducted by local administration or DoF, it was learnt.

Allegedly, few forest employees are collecting weekly and monthly tolls from these mills. To protect the social plantation trees, local citizens requested time and again Ukhia Range Officer for conducting eviction drive. But no campaign has yet been run.

When contacted, DoF Humayun Kabir said, "The sawmills demolition matter is at our watch."

Already, two sawmills have been demolished, and cases have been filed accordingly, he mentioned.

In phase, more demolition will be made, he added.





