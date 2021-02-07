Video
Home Countryside

5 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Five people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Barishal, Bhola and Rajshahi, in three days.
BARISHAL: Three people were killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Md Akhter Hossain, 30, son of Abdul Kader Boyati of Chalta area in Mehendiganj Upazila, Md Russel, son of Abdul Aziz Hawlader of Uttar Jaguya area in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Md Sohan, 22, son of Sumon of Mathbaria Upazila in Pirojpur. Police sources said a covered van hit a mini truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in Bhurghata Khanjapur area at around 3am, leaving the drivers of both vehicles and the mini truck helper dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Police Station Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.
MONPURA, BHOLA: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Monpura Upazila of the district on early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Sajib, 16 was a tenth grader at Uttar Sakuchia High School. He was the son of Md Alamgir of Ward No. 3 under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Sajib hit hard the Janglarkhal Bridge on Friday night while he was returning home from his aunt's house, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries at around 4am on Saturday.
RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Heerak Biswas, 40, a resident of Bara Banagram area under Shah Makhdum Police Station in the city. He was a doctor at Sharmin Nursing Home Clinic in Laxmipur area.
Premtali Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Kamruzzaman Mia said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Heerak in Rajabari Chapal area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 8pm, which left him dead on the spot.


