Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:37 AM
Home Foreign News

Libya on new transition phase

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

TRIPOLI, Feb 6: Libya embarked Saturday on a new phase of its post-Gaddafi transition after the selection of a unity government to lead the country until December elections following a decade of chaos.
In a potential turning point accord widely welcomed by the international community, four new leaders from Libya's west, east and south now face the task of unifying a nation torn apart by two rival administrations and countless militias.
Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, a 61-year-old engineer, was on Friday selected as interim prime minister by a forum of 75 Libyan delegates at UN-led talks in Switzerland, the culmination of a process of dialogue launched last November in Tunis.
It marked the start of a new chapter for the country after the failure of a 2015 UN-brokered deal that established a Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj.    -AFP



