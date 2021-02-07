Move ‘to revive’ transatlantic ties

BERLIN, Feb 6: The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States on Friday said they wanted "to revive" the transatlantic relationship, following their first in-depth talks since President Joe Biden took office.

"The foreign ministers agreed that they want to revive the traditionally close transatlantic partnership and tackle global challenges together in future," the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

"This first, in-depth exchange between the foreign ministers since President Biden's inauguration was characterised by a trusting and constructive atmosphere."

The European foreign ministers and their new US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the Iran nuclear deal, which has been in tatters since former President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact in 2018. -AFP







