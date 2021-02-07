Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India to lift internet clampdown

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

SRINAGAR, Feb 6: Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir said Friday they would restore high-speed web access in the region, bringing to an end what rights groups have called one of the world's longest internet clampdowns.
New Delhi imposed a communications shutdown on August 5, 2019 in restive Kashmir to quell unrest after it revoked the region's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.
Access to slow, 2G internet for mobile and fixed-line subscribers was restored in March 2020, but high-speed 4G access remained blocked.
Authorities then issued fortnightly orders restricting mobile data speeds, with the latest rolling ban due to expire on Saturday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Libya on new transition phase
Move ‘to revive’ transatlantic ties
India to lift internet clampdown
Protester shouts slogans during a roadblock-protest called by farmers
Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, HK in call with Beijing’s diplomat
Covid-19: Latest global developments
WHO chief urges ‘massive scale-up’ in vaccine production
Biden maintains tough line on Turkey over Russia arms


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft