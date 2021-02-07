India to lift internet clampdown

SRINAGAR, Feb 6: Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir said Friday they would restore high-speed web access in the region, bringing to an end what rights groups have called one of the world's longest internet clampdowns.

New Delhi imposed a communications shutdown on August 5, 2019 in restive Kashmir to quell unrest after it revoked the region's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

Access to slow, 2G internet for mobile and fixed-line subscribers was restored in March 2020, but high-speed 4G access remained blocked.

Authorities then issued fortnightly orders restricting mobile data speeds, with the latest rolling ban due to expire on Saturday. -AFP







