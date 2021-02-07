Covid-19: Latest global developments

PARIS, Feb 6: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

EU vaccine strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel defend the European Union's joint Covid-19 vaccination rollout despite its slow start.

They were speaking after the WHO said Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up vaccinations in the EU where just 2.5 percent of the population have received a first vaccine dose.

US cases down 61 percent

New US Covid-19 cases have declined by 61 percent compared to the peak level on January 8, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials say, with hospitalisations also down nearly 42 percent and the pace of deaths appearing to slow.

Biden to 'act fast'

US President Joe Biden says he has to "act fast" to push a huge new economic relief package through Congress, even without Republican support, because many Americans are near the "breaking point."

'Out of control' in Germany

The pandemic in Germany is still out of control due to the existence of variants, the head of its disease control institute Lothar Wieler says, dampening hopes of an easing of its partial lockdown at a government meeting with regions next Wednesday.

AstraZeneva for under-55s

Spain says it will limit use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 55, becoming the latest European nation to impose an age restriction on the Anglo-Swedish jab.

Chinese vaccine in Hungary

Hungary, which is the first EU member to approve and order China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V jabs, plans to begin administering the Chinese-made vaccine to its citizens later this month, a government minister says.

Israel to ease lockdown

Israel announces that it will ease lockdown measures from Sunday but keep its international airport and land borders closed.

Brazil variant in Spain

Madrid authorities confirm the first case in the region of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus, which is feared to be particularly infectious, in a 44-year-old man who arrived at Madrid's airport on January 29.

More than 2.2 million dead

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,285,334 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

The countries with the most deaths are the US at 455,875, followed by Brazil with 228,795 and Mexico with 162,922. -AFP







