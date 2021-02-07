Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Covid-19: Latest global developments

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

PARIS, Feb 6: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
EU vaccine strategy
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel defend the European Union's joint Covid-19 vaccination rollout despite its slow start.
They were speaking after the WHO said Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up vaccinations in the EU where just 2.5 percent of the population have received a first vaccine dose.
US cases down 61             percent
New US Covid-19 cases have declined by 61 percent compared to the peak level on January 8, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials say, with hospitalisations also down nearly 42 percent and the pace of deaths appearing to slow.
Biden to 'act fast'
US President Joe Biden says he has to "act fast" to push a huge new economic relief package through Congress, even without Republican support, because many Americans are near the "breaking point."
'Out of control' in Germany
The pandemic in Germany is still out of control due to the existence of variants, the head of its disease control institute Lothar Wieler says, dampening hopes of an easing of its partial lockdown at a government meeting with regions next Wednesday.
AstraZeneva for     under-55s
Spain says it will limit use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 55, becoming the latest European nation to impose an age restriction on the Anglo-Swedish jab.
Chinese vaccine in Hungary
Hungary, which is the first EU member to approve and order China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V jabs, plans to begin administering the Chinese-made vaccine to its citizens later this month, a government minister says.
Israel to ease                  lockdown
Israel announces that it will ease lockdown measures from Sunday but keep its international airport and land borders closed.
Brazil variant in Spain
Madrid authorities confirm the first case in the region of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus, which is feared to be particularly infectious, in a 44-year-old man who arrived at Madrid's airport on January 29.
More than 2.2 million dead
The coronavirus has killed more than 2,285,334 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.
The countries with the most deaths are the US at 455,875, followed by Brazil with 228,795 and Mexico with 162,922.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Libya on new transition phase
Move ‘to revive’ transatlantic ties
India to lift internet clampdown
Protester shouts slogans during a roadblock-protest called by farmers
Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, HK in call with Beijing’s diplomat
Covid-19: Latest global developments
WHO chief urges ‘massive scale-up’ in vaccine production
Biden maintains tough line on Turkey over Russia arms


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft