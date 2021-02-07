Video
Sunday, 7 February, 2021
Foreign News

WHO chief urges ‘massive scale-up’ in vaccine production

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, Feb 6: The World Health Organization chief on Friday called on vaccine makers to share technologies to help dramatically boost production, warning that without more access to the jabs, progress against the pandemic could be lost.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered had now overtaken the well over 100 million reported infections around the world.
While this was good news, he expressed concern that more than three-quarters of the vaccines had been administered in just 10 wealthy countries
"Some countries have already vaccinated large proportions of their population who are at lower risk of severe disease or death," he said, without giving specific examples.
At the same time, "almost 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose", he said.
The WHO-backed Covax programme, aimed at ensuring equitable worldwide access to the Covid jabs, is expected to begin shipping doses later this month.
But in the meantime, the uneven distribution of vaccines is putting progress made against the pandemic at risk, Tedros warned.
"Unless we suppress the virus everywhere, we could end up back at square one," he said.
He urged countries to "share doses once they have finished vaccinating health workers and older   people".
At the same time, he said, vaccine manufacturers also had a responsibility to do more.    -AFP


