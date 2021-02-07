Biden maintains tough line on Turkey over Russia arms

WASHINGTON, Feb 6: US President Joe Biden's administration said Friday it wants Turkey to renounce a major Russian missile defense system it controversially bought in 2019, holding the line set by Donald Trump's government, which imposed rare sanctions on the NATO ally.

"Our position has not changed," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system."

Turkey turned to Russia after failing to agree terms with Barack Obama's administration about the purchase of US Patriots -- the air defense system of choice for most NATO member states.

It took delivery of the $2.5 billion S-400 system in defiance of warnings that such military cooperation was incompatible with NATO and would let Russia improve its targeting of Western planes.

In retaliation, Washington banned all US export licenses and loan credits for Turkey's military procurement agency, the Presidency of Defense Industries.

Earlier it had also evicted Turkey from joint efforts in developing the F-35 fighter-jet. -AFP







