Rotary Club distributes sewing machines, food stuff

MANIKGANJ, Feb 6: Rotary Club of Dhaka North-West and Rotary Club of Dhanmondi on Saturday distributed sewing machines and foodstuff among one hundred distressed families of village Mitora under Betila- Mitora union of the district.

Abdul Mazid, President of Rotary club Dhaka North-West, Rotarian Kazi Sahera Anwara Shammi Sher, Former MP, Rotarian Amanul Haque Konok , President, Rotary Club of Dhanmondi, Rotarian Laila Akter spoke on the occasion and distributed six sewing machines and food stuff among the distressed people.

Speaking on the occasion, the organizers said such humanitarian services for the distressed will continue in future. -BSS