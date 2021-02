A four-member delegation of British Council, Dhaka led by its Director

72 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

The tale of ending use of Bangladeshi children as camel jockeys

ICC rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian territories

Md Mesbahul Islam, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained two drug dealers with 14,000 Yaba tablets from Teknaf Sabrang Jaliapara area on Saturday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]