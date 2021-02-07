14th Int’l Children’s Film Festival ends

The 14th edition of the International Children's Film Festival Bangladesh (ICFFB) came to an end on Friday.

Organised by the Children's Film Society (CFS), the closing ceremony of the seven-day festival at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy was joined by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy director general Liaquat Ali Lucky was present on the occasion as the special guest. Presided over by festival director Fariha Jannat Mim, the closing ceremony featured discussions, film screening and an awards giving ceremony.

"Our children and youth filmmakers are enriched with the essence and virtue of our glorious history of the 1952 Language Movement and the 1971 Liberation War - thus, they have been successful to arrange a festival like this even during this ongoing pandemic, maintaining safety measures," the Minister said at the event.

"I thank CFS Bangladesh for organising the 14th edition of this film festival this year, and the government will contribute Tk 50 lakh in the next year for this noble venture, to spread the festivity across the country," Zunaid Ahmed added.

A total of 12 awards were presented to the winners at the ceremony, including five films in Under 18 Bangladesh category namely Tenor, Trikonomiti, Thonga, Puppetry and An Interview of A Marionette. -UNB







