Serena says elusive 24th major weighs heavily

MELBOURNE, FEB 6: Serena Williams admitted Saturday her long chase for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam trophy has been weighing on her mind ahead of next week's Australian Open.

The 39-year-old has not added to her glittering collection since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017 when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia.

Williams, chasing Margaret Court's all-time record, has since lost four Grand Slam finals, but insisted she was now used to the pressure.

"It's definitely on my shoulders and on my mind," said the seven-time Australian Open champion. "I think it's good to be on my mind... I'm used to it now."

The American has been in aggressive form in Melbourne, dropping just one set in three matches in the Yarra Valley Classic before withdrawing from a semi-final showdown with world number one Ashleigh Barty due to a shoulder injury.

"I think at my age, my career, I really just try to go on how I'm feeling physically and not put myself in a bad position in general for my health," she added.

Williams has appeared strong physically in Melbourne and, unlike some of her peers, unfazed by the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine imposed for players travelling to Australia. -AFP