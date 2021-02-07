Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Serena says elusive 24th major weighs heavily

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

MELBOURNE, FEB 6: Serena Williams admitted Saturday her long chase for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam trophy has been weighing on her mind ahead of next week's Australian Open.
The 39-year-old has not added to her glittering collection since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017 when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia.
Williams, chasing Margaret Court's all-time record, has since lost four Grand Slam finals, but insisted she was now used to the pressure.
"It's definitely on my shoulders and on my mind," said the seven-time Australian Open champion. "I think it's good to be on my mind... I'm used to it now."
The American has been in aggressive form in Melbourne, dropping just one set in three matches in the Yarra Valley Classic before withdrawing from a semi-final showdown with world number one Ashleigh Barty due to a shoulder injury.
"I think at my age, my career, I really just try to go on how I'm feeling physically and not put myself in a bad position in general for my health," she added.
Williams has appeared strong physically in Melbourne and, unlike some of her peers, unfazed by the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine imposed for players travelling to Australia.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena says elusive 24th major weighs heavily
Bayern head for Qatar with 10-point Bundesliga lead after Hertha win
Dias makes case for ManC defence as Liverpool struggle
Medvedev, Rublev lead Russia into ATP Cup final against Italy
Root hits double ton as England reach 555-8
Tennis star Osaka slams 'ignorant' sexist comments by Tokyo Olympics chief
South African spinners push Pakistan in second Test tussle
One ton brings four records for Mominul


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft