Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dias makes case for ManC defence as Liverpool struggle

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Dias makes case for ManC defence as Liverpool struggle

Dias makes case for ManC defence as Liverpool struggle

LONDON, FEB 6: Manchester City's dominant position at the top of the Premier League ahead of Sunday's trip to champions Liverpool has been built on the solid foundations of an impenetrable defence.
Pep Guardiola's men have conceded just two goals in their past 13 league games, winning nine in a row to open up a seven-point lead over fourth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand.
Liverpool took City's crown as champions last season, romping to a first league title in 30 years.
But the contrasting fortunes at centre-back for both clubs this season have helped City reassert their position as the team to beat in English football.
After a humbling 5-2 home defeat by Leicester in their second game of the season, City splashed out £62 million ($85 million) on Ruben Dias from Benfica.
In 27 games, the Portuguese international has been on the losing side just once and has kept 18 clean sheets, forming a formidable partnership with a revitalised John Stones.
So strong has that pairing been that Aymeric Laporte -- the bedrock of the City defence that denied Liverpool the title by a point in the 2018/19 season -- has largely been left in reserve along with another £40 million summer centre-back signing, Nathan Ake.
"We knew the quality he had on the pitch, we knew a little bit his personality, but we have been impressed at the consistency to be ready mentally and physically to play every three days," said Guardiola on Dias's impact.
Despite injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, City's attacking play has begun to click into gear in recent weeks.
But their revival from mid-table obscurity after they last lost in the Premier League to Tottenham in November began with a series of clean sheets to win low-scoring games against Fulham, Southampton, Newcastle and Brighton.
"This season we don't make the mistakes that we did (in the past) to give opponents easy goals," added Guardiola.
"Many things help to be champions. When one or two things drop a little it is difficult to get it."
In contrast to the wealth of centre-back options available to Guardiola, Liverpool have been hit hard by long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.
Even when new recruits were badly needed, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic left Liverpool hunting for bargains in the final hours of the January transfer window, bringing in Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke and signing Ben Davies from Preston.
The impact made by Dias has been compared with Van Dijk's signing in January 2018, which transformed Liverpool's fortunes under Klopp.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena says elusive 24th major weighs heavily
Bayern head for Qatar with 10-point Bundesliga lead after Hertha win
Dias makes case for ManC defence as Liverpool struggle
Medvedev, Rublev lead Russia into ATP Cup final against Italy
Root hits double ton as England reach 555-8
Tennis star Osaka slams 'ignorant' sexist comments by Tokyo Olympics chief
South African spinners push Pakistan in second Test tussle
One ton brings four records for Mominul


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft