South African spinners push Pakistan in second Test tussle

RAWALPINDI, FEB 6: George Linde took three wickets and Keshav Maharaj two as South Africa and Pakistan wrestled for advantage on the third day of their second Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Pakistan closed the day on 129-6 with an overall lead of 200 and four wickets intact on a tacky Rawalpindi stadium pitch which has cracks to help slow bowlers.

Linde (3-12) and Maharaj (2-74) rattled Pakistan's top order before Faheem Ashraf (29) and Mohammad Rizwan (28 not out) saved Pakistan's blushes during their 52-run sixth wicket stand.

Linde removed Ashraf caught in covers, leaving Hasan Ali not out on nought when bad light ended the game.

The day could have ended in South Africa's domination had Ashraf and Rizwan not been dropped off the two spinners.

Ashraf was yet to get off the mark when Dean Elgar grassed an edge off Linde in slips while Rizwan was four when Rassie van der Dussen let off a sharp chance off Maharaj.

Pakistan would hope another 50 runs on day four could win them the match and the series, having won the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Earlier, Hasan's 5-54 -- his second five wicket haul in Tests -- restricted South Africa's first innings to 201, giving the home team a lead of 71. -AFP















