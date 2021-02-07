One ton brings four records for Mominul

Bangladesh Test skipper played a brilliant 115-run on day-4 of Chattogram Test to write his name on the history book for four records.

He becomes the leading Test centurion in Bangladesh hitting his 10th ton on Saturday. He was jointly leading table with Tamim Iqbal with nine centuries before the ongoing Test.

Mominul's seven among 10 centuries came at Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chattogram! He, alongside Kumara Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardane and Michael Clark, are at four among the leading Test centurions at a specific ground.

Besides, he became the leading run getter at the ZACS too scoring 1197, three surpluses than his fellow cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim.

Sourov, the surname of Mominul, also reached the landmark of scoring 3000 Test runs as 5th Bangladesh batsman after Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Habibul Bashar. He is the joint-fastest with Tamim Iqbal to 3000 Test runs for Bangladesh. Both the left-handers achieved the feat in 76 innings.

It was the 4th ball of 61st over of the innings delivered by Rakheem Cornwall. Mominul sent the ball to short cover to reach his three-digit's magical figure. His 115 off 182 innings is his slowest Test ton as well.

Riding on his century Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings at 223 for eight and set a gigantic target of 395 for visiting West Indies.







