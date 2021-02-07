Video
Sunday, 7 February, 2021
Saif register 3rd win in BPL

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Nigerian forward Kenneth Ikechukwu struck twice as Saif Sporting Club registered their third win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating all-losers Arambagh Krira Sangha by 3-2 goals held on Saturday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Apart from Kenneth's two goals in the match, midfielder Sazzad Hossain supported him with a lone goal to secure Saif's victory on the day while midfielder Umor Faruk and Nigerian forward Christopher Chizoba netted one goal each for bottom-ranked of the table Arambagh KS.
In the day's match, Kenneth opened an account for Saif scoring the first goal early in the 6th minute but Saif's lead lasted for a few minutes when Umor Faruk restored the parity for Arambagh in the 8th minute of the match.
After the lemon break, Kenneth again put Saif ahead scoring his second goal in the 59th minute while Sazzad further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Saif in the 70th minute of the match.
Chizoba however pulled one back for Arambagh converting a spot kick in the dying moment of the match.
Saif Sporting Club dominated the entire proceeding, especially in the first half, and notched their deserving victory. Arambagh however gave a strong fight creating some scoring chances in the second half but they could not fight back in the match lacking proper finishing.
The day's win saw Saif Sporting Club improve their tally with 10 points from six matches while Arambagh KS yet to open their account playing five outings.
Saif Sporting Club will play their next match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on February 13 while Arambagh Krira Sangha will meet the same opponents (Sheikh Russel KC) on February 9. Both the matches will be held at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
Sunday's match: Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Brothers Union Club at BNS 4 pm.     -BSS


