BCB thanked NZC for considering Tigers' training schedule

Bangladesh's tour to New Zealand 2021New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently published revised itinerary for Bangladesh Cricket Team's tour to New Zealand 2021 deferring one week to the previous fixtures amidst Covid-19 concerns. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) welcomed the revised itinerary.

A media release conveyed by BCB on Saturday said, "BCB and NZC have worked closely to finalise a schedule that would provide the best preparation for the visiting side considering the various challenges and restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic".

Earlier on Thursday, NZC also highlighted the pandemic situation behind alteration in the fixtures. "The changes in the fixtures were made due to challenges in the current Covid-19 environment and the need to allow visiting side adequate preparation for international commitments," mentioned in the press release.

"We have been discussing the Bangladesh team's training scopes in New Zealand with NZC as it had become a matter of priority during the pandemic," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said on Saturday.

"We really appreciate NZC's views on the need for international touring sides to have adequate preparation for adjusting to the conditions and the changes in the itinerary are reflective of that. After the mandatory quarantine on reaching the country, there will be a five-day training camp in Queenstown which should be very beneficial for the team in regards to acclimatising," he added.

Tigers will depart for New Zealand later this month to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals. The ODI series will kick start on March 20. The following matches will take place on March 23 and 26 respectively. The 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.





