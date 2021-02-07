Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Test Series 2021

Tigers seven wickets away from maiden WTC win

Mominul hits ton, Miraz hauled four-for

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday. photo: AFP

After 115-run captain's knock from Mominul Haque followed by triple strikes from Mehidy Miraz, Bangladesh sniffing victory against West Indies at Chattogram. Hosts need seven wickets, guests are 285 runs behind.
Resuming from overnight 47 for three, Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings posting 223 runs on the board losing eight wickets. Mushfiqur Rahim departed quickly adding eight runs with his previous day's 10. Mominul in the contrary kept dominating over visitors recommencing from overnight 31 runs, who went down but after picking up his 10th Test ton. He, pairing with Liton Das, added 133 runs at the 5th wicket's stand. Liton amassed 69 runs whereas Mehidy Miraz and Taijul Islam had gone for seven and three runs respectively. Nayeem Hasan was unbeaten with solitary run at the juncture when Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings.
Visitors thereby, got mammoth target of 395 runs since they were 171 runs behind in the 1st innings. Caribbean spinner duo Rakheem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican shared three wickets apiece while speedster Shannon Gabriel took two.
Chasing a skyscraper, West Indies lost their top three batsmen to manage 110 runs in their 2nd innings before the game day-4 stumped at Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chattogram.
Opener John Campbell was the 1st man to go after a tiny knock of 23 runs. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite got out scoring 20 runs while Shayne Moseley had returned to dugout with 12runs. Mehidy Miraz claimed all three Caribbean wickets.
Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers remained unbeaten adding 15 and 37 runs to their respective willows. They already summed up 51 runs at 4th wicket partnership. Guests must be hopping big from the unbeaten pair and the trusted hands Blackwood and Joshua Da Silva, who are going to bat next, though scoring 285 in the 5th day of a Test match is almost impossible, especially in a turning wicket like ZACS.
Earlier, Bangladesh piled up 430 runs in their 1st innings riding on the century of Miraz, which was well-backed by half centuries of Shakib Al Hasan (68) and Shadman (59). Warrican scalped four wickets. West Indies in the contrary were wrapped up at 259 in their 1st innings after fiery spell of four for 58 from Mehidy Miraz. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam shared two wickets each. Brathwaite scored 76 runs while Jermaine Blackwood collected 68 runs.


