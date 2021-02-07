Video
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was listed at the highest base price of INR 2 crore (approx. US $274,000) for the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The auction of the world's most glamorous domestic cricket tournament will take place in Chennai on February 18.
Shakib missed out on playing in the previous edition of the most prominent franchisee T20 tournament due to serving a ban imposed by the ICC due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from the bookies.
He made a return to International cricket with the series against West Indies earlier this year.
He is one of the 11 players to be listed at the highest base price. The other 10 players with highest base price are Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood and Colin Ingram.
A total of 1097 players registered for the cash-rich T20 league by the deadline of February 4. Out of those, 814 are from India and the other 283 are overseas players. The most number of overseas players, a total of 56 were from West Indies. However, only five Bangladeshi players including Shakib registered for IPL.
Shakib has played in eight editions of IPL so far - six times for Kolkata Knight Riders and twice for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The premier all-rounder scored a total of 746 runs at an average of 21.31 and scalped 59 wickets in the 63 matches played in IPL.
Shakib had a contract with Sunrisers till 2020 but the franchise let him go after his ban.
A total of 61 players can get teams in the auction with a highest number of 22 overseas players among them.     -BSS


