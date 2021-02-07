Video
Sunday, 7 February, 2021
JP to introduce ‘Pallibandhu Padak’

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party is going to introduce 'Pallibandhu Padak' (Award) in eight categories, marking its founder late HM Ershad's 91st birth anniversary.
A panel styled, 'Pallibandhu Padak 2021 Committee', has been formed making Jatiya Party presidium member SM Faisal Chisti its convener and former secretary MM Niaz Uddin member secretary to this end, said a party press release on Saturday.
Jatiya Party leaders Sunil Shuvo Roy, Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, ATU Taj Rahman, Solaiman Alam Seth, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan and Liaquat Hossain Khoka have been made joint conveners of the committee.
The committee members are Mahmudur Rahman, Zahirul Alam Rubel, Hena Khan Panni, Mostafa Al Mahmud, Hussain Maqbool Shahriar Asif, Tareq A Adel, Belal Hossain, Makhan Sarkar, Sultan Mahmud and Nazmul Khan. Talking to UNB, Chisti said they will give the award in eight categories-- Literature, Sports, Health, Music, Education, Agricultural Journalism, Industry and Rural Infrastructure         Develop-ment.



